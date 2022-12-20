CEO with Down syndrome battles landlord over water damage to North End apartment

CEO with Down syndrome battles landlord over water damage to North End apartment

CEO with Down syndrome battles landlord over water damage to North End apartment

BOSTON - Collette DiVitto is no stranger to adversity. The businesswoman with Down syndrome started her own cookie company, Collettey's Cookies, five years ago and since then it has exploded.

Now, Collette says she has a new challenge. Her North End apartment building has a buckled floor, cracks in the ceiling and beams, soaked rugs, and yellow plaster. All of it is the result of water damage.

"I've just had it. I really am. It makes me get mad and sad," Collette said.

Collette's mom, Rosemary Alfredo, said issues with leaking water in the unit started months ago, when the Mercantile Wharf Apartments on Atlantic Avenue began a project to renovate the roof.

Collette DiVitto said the floor of her Boston apartment is damaged from a roof leak CBS Boston

Rosemary said last week's rain caused a rush of water into the apartment that made it unlivable.

"We got two inches of water throughout this whole area and all of the electrical wires were underneath. The rugs were all soaked," Rosemary said.

Rosemary and Collette say they reached out to the building's management company, Peabody Properties, last week and throughout the weekend. A superintendent dropped off buckets for their unit. Besides that, the women claim they received no response.

Collette DiVitto CBS Boston

Now, the smell of must permeates the apartment. Collette, who already suffers from respiratory issues, says she has to leave the apartment to allow her lungs to rest.

"I cannot even breathe, and my eyes also been like, very teary, and my nose is always running," she said.

On Tuesday, a person representing Mercantile Wharf visited their apartment but refused to enter with a WBZ photographer videotaping inside.

Mercantile Wharf released a statement saying that the company, "has been actively engaged with Rosemary since Friday, December 16, when she first reported any issue," and "we will cover any expenses associated with moving and temporary housing."

Boston Inspectional Services visited the apartment on Tuesday afternoon. The Department also received more than 30 complaints regarding the building in 2022, according to records.

Collette says all she wants is a safe home and a place that makes her feel happy and independent.

"Having my own apartment to be independent, it makes me feel more happy," she said.