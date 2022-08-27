Watch CBS News
Local News

Colleen Ritzer's family settles lawsuit against company that designed school security system

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Colleen Ritzer's family settles lawsuit against company that designed school security system
Colleen Ritzer's family settles lawsuit against company that designed school security system 00:33

DANVERS -- The family of a murdered Danvers High School teacher has settled their lawsuit against the company that designed the school's video surveillance system. 

Colleen Ritzer was killed in 2013. Her family sued DiNisco Design, saying their security system didn't work as intended at the time of her death. 

According to Ritzer's family, by taking legal action, they were able to get answers to their questions about the security. 

In 2016, one of Ritzer's students was found guilty of assaulting and killing her. He was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 27, 2022 / 9:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.