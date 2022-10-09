Husband, wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kingston

KINGSTON -- A husband and wife were found dead Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide in Kingston. They were identified by police Monday as Colin Canham and Sara Emerick.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member found the couple at a home on Elm Street around 11:15 Sunday morning and called police.

When Kingston Police arrived, they said they found the body of a 45-year-old man with a gun outside of the home and the body of a 45-year-old woman inside the home.

Both the man and woman had died from apparent gunshot wounds. Kingston Police said it was the result of an apparent domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide.

The couple had a 6-year-old daughter who was not home when the shooting happened. She is staying with family.

It is unclear how long the couple had been dead before they were found. Police pulled evidence out of the home before driving it off scene.

Cruz was quick to point out that this appeared to be an isolated incident.

"Investigators have found this is not a random act of violence," said Cruz. "There is no threat to public safety as we stand here right now."

State Police along with the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office are continuing to investigate.

Police noted that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Anyone in the area who needs help or knows someone that does can call 911 or the South Shore Resource and Advocacy Center hotline at 888-746-2664.