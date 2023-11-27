"It's very rewarding," Mother runs thriving Boston jewelry shop with 2 daughters

BOSTON - Colby Davis of Boston is a jewelry store on Newbury Street founded by a mother and her two daughters. When they were 15, mom gave the girls a choice.

"I said you know what, time for you to get a job. Do you want to work with mom or do you want to do babysitting or scoop ice cream? And they said, 'Let's work with mom,'" owner Lia Lombara told WBZ-TV.

The shop was established in 2014. Since then, they've added jackets, designer bags and art to their jewelry line and in the process Lia's daughters have thrived at the business.

"They had to get up in front of men and women and sell their product. Which is hard when you're in your teens but they did it," Lombara said.

"I wouldn't say I'm a jeweler but I would say I love the business and I love how it makes people feel and I love working with my family," Lombara's daughter Lexi told WBZ.

Men frequently come in looking for help finding just the right gift.

"It's great because, either they come in and they know exactly what they want, and they're like 'I know my girlfriend likes dogs. Do you have a dog pendant, can you help me with that?' Or he's like, 'I just need a gift please? It's my anniversary. It's happening tonight," Lexi said.

Each month they have a "Pendants with a Purpose" campaign.

"We partner with a charity in the area. Upcoming, in December we are partnering with the Friends of Dana Farber," Lexi told WBZ.

"We are having so much fun. We're surrounded by the best artisans. I'm loving what I'm doing with my line. It's very rewarding," Lia said.