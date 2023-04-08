Watch CBS News
Local News

Cohasset dog walker discovers dead body on side of the road

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

COHASSET — A body was discovered on the side of the road by a dog walker in Cohasset on Saturday morning. 

At around 6:00 a.m., Cohasset police and fire responded to a 911 call about a possible dead body on the side of the road near James Lane and Cushing Road. 

When officers arrived, they found the body of a 40-year-old Cohasset man and determined that he was dead. 

The body was taken to the medical examiner's office where an autopsy will be performed. 

Police are currently investigating the incident but say there is currently no indication of any foul play and residents are not in danger. 

WBZ-News Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on April 8, 2023 / 5:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.