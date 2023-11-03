Watch CBS News
2 women charged with stealing nearly $4,000 in items from Cohasset CVS

By Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

COHASSET - Two women have been charged with stealing nearly $4,000 worth of items from a CVS in Cohasset in what appears to be part of a larger theft ring on the South Shore.

The incident in Cohasset happened last month, but police revealed the investigation for the first time Thursday night. 

They said 23-year-old Niculina Lazar of Anaheim, California and 30-year-old Aurora Micleslu of Baltimore, Maryland, went into the store around 12:30 p.m. on October 17 and walked out with $3,999.65 in merchandise.

Police released surveillance images of the women walking through the aisles of the store with a stroller. Both are now facing a felony charge of organized retail theft.

***FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE*** Two females charged in alleged organized retail theft of nearly $4,000 in merchandise from...

Posted by Cohasset Police Department, Cohasset MA on Thursday, November 2, 2023

"This case is part of a larger investigation and alleged criminal conspiracy that is being investigated by Quincy, Cohasset, Hingham, and Weymouth police detectives wherein more than $40,000 in merchandise was allegedly stolen from pharmacies on the South Shore," Cohasset Police said on Facebook

"Items recovered include face creams, oils, beauty products, and allergy medications."

A court date has not been set yet for the women. No other information has been released at this point in the investigation. 

First published on November 3, 2023 / 9:54 AM EDT

