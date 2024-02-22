Watch CBS News
Study says some cognitive skills in elderly Americans improve with time

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - We often hear about cognitive decline as we age but a new study says some cognitive skills may actually improve with time.

With the 2024 election looming, there has been a lot of discussion about whether older candidates are mentally fit to serve as president. But according to an article in STAT News, there is some data to suggest that in many ways, we get wiser as we get older.

In fact, a study in 2012 found that elderly Americans were better at recognizing multiple perspectives, acknowledging the limits of their personal knowledge, and understanding the importance of compromise. And while short-term memory tends to wane with age, learned experience helps the elderly avoid certain pitfalls in life, like saying or doing the wrong thing. They also tend to be more emotionally stable, calmer when making decisions and are better able to navigate social conflict.

So don't assume just because someone is 75 or 80 years old that they're losing their marbles. Instead, remember that with old age, comes great wisdom.

