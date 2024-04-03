Compound found in coffee could help improve muscle function as you age
By
Mallika Marshall, MD
/ CBS Boston
BOSTON - New research finds that a compound in coffee could help you stay strong as you age.
As we get older, we tend to lose muscle mass and strength putting us at higher risk for mobility problems, falls, and loss of independence. Researchers largely from Nestle Research which owns the Nescafe coffee brand, found that a compound in coffee and fenugreek, also made naturally in the gut, can improve muscle function in aging humans, mice, and worms.
More research will need to be done to see whether drinking more coffee can actually improve muscle function in aging adults.
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.