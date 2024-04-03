Compound found in coffee could help improve muscle function as you age

BOSTON - New research finds that a compound in coffee could help you stay strong as you age.

As we get older, we tend to lose muscle mass and strength putting us at higher risk for mobility problems, falls, and loss of independence. Researchers largely from Nestle Research which owns the Nescafe coffee brand, found that a compound in coffee and fenugreek, also made naturally in the gut, can improve muscle function in aging humans, mice, and worms.

More research will need to be done to see whether drinking more coffee can actually improve muscle function in aging adults.