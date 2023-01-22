Coding and robotics program kicks off at Stoughton YMCA

STOUGHTON - Elementary school kids crowded into the Old Colony YMCA in Stoughton Saturday afternoon to learn the basic of programming robots.

The kids took advantage of a partnership between the YMCA and Empower Yourself, a non-profit that strives to introduce under-privileged children to computer coding and robotics, with the goal of getting them on track for the hi-tech job market.

The kids are in a 10-week course that'll progress from coding the movements of robots to drones and rockets. Their instructors are high school students.

I-Robot donated a majority of the hardware for this workshop, and Empower Yourself provides the instructors, stressing critical thinking, teamwork, and problem-solving.