Enjoy the M&M, the perfect after dinner cocktail at Prezza in Boston

Enjoy the M&M, the perfect after dinner cocktail at Prezza in Boston

Enjoy the M&M, the perfect after dinner cocktail at Prezza in Boston

Sponsored by GALLO & Martignetti Companies

Host Rachel Holt joins Prezza Mixologist Craig Carpenter in Boston's North End for after dinner cocktail recipe. The M&M has the perfect balance of smoothness and smokiness.