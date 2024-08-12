Coast Guard rescues 6 after mayday call from burning fishing boat off New Hampshire: "We are on fire"

BOSTON - The U.S. Coast Guard saved six people when their fishing boat caught fire off the coast of New Hampshire Sunday night.

The 81-foot trawler named "Three Girls" made a mayday call just before 9 p.m. when it was 105 nautical miles east of Portsmouth.

Mayday call made off New Hampshire coast

"United States Coast Guard, this is the fishing vessel Three Girls," the crew said in the initial mayday call. "We are on fire. We are going to be abandoning ship."

The Coast Guard Sector Northern New England sent a fast response cutter, a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and a search-and-rescue plane to the scene. They arrived at about 10:30 p.m. and found all six crew members on a life raft.

There were no major injuries in the incident. All six crew members were taken aboard the cutter at 11:30 p.m. and brought to a pier in South Portland, Maine.

"Swift response" to boat fire

The Coast Guard did not say how the fire started. Lt. Cmdr. Brent Lane said in a statement that the agency's "swift response" was crucial to the rescue.

"Their dedication and skill were crucial to the successful outcome, but it's also a stark reminder of the importance of having the right safety equipment at all times," Lane said. "This rescue highlights that preparation and proper gear are as vital as the bravery and professionalism our team consistently displays."