Coast Guard searching for missing boaters near Hampton Harbor in New Hampshire

HAMPTON, N.H. - The Coast Guard is searching for a missing boaters near Hampton Harbor in New Hampshire.

The boat departed from Hampton Harbor on Wednesday morning and was last seen fishing near Jeffreys Ledge, about 50 miles off-shore. Michael Sai and three other people are reported to be on board.

The Coast Guard is asking for anyone who saw the boat to contact their Sector Northern New England at 207-767-0303.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 12:54 PM

