Coast Guard ends search for missing Worcester Marine in Puerto Rico

BOSTON - The Coast Guard has called off the search in Puerto Rico for a missing Marine from Worcester.

Cpl. Samuel Wanjiru, 26, was swimming with his family on vacation when he disappeared. Crews have been searching for him since Wednesday.

He went missing after going into the water at La Pared beach in Luquillo. Investigators believe he was swept out to sea by strong rip currents.

Major General John F. Kelliher III, Commanding General, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, thanked the Coast Guard and local agencies who participated in the search effort.

"We have spoken with the Wanjiru family, and we continue to ask for support during this difficult and challenging time," Major General Kelliher said. "We keep Cpl. Wanjiru and his family in our prayers as the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Bureau shifts focus to passive search operations today."