Celtics reportedly among potential suitors for Lonnie Walker IV

BOSTON -- Lonnie Walker IV chose to head overseas after he didn't make the Boston Celtics roster out of training camp. The veteran guard could end up in Boston anyways, with the Celtics reportedly among the teams looking to sign Walker.

Walker is drawing interest due to his strong play in Lithuania, and the Celtics are one of five "potential suitors" for his services, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein. Walker has a buyout with BC Žalgiris, and can return to the NBA if he finds a deal he wants.

The Celtics are in good shape this season at 23-9 entering play on Tuesday, though they've been slumping a bit as of late, dropping three of their last four games and five of their last nine. Boston could use some more bench scoring with Peyton Pritchard the only reliable options off the pine amid Sam Hauser's struggles. Walker would also give the Celtics some good depth to help preserve Jrue Holiday down the stretch.

Lonnie Walker with the Boston Celtics

Walker was with Boston in training camp on a Exhibit 10 deal, a non-guaranteed contract. He played well in the preseason and even logged some minutes with Celtics starters, but wasn't signed due to the a steep tax penalty that would have come with the deal. As a second apron team, adding Walker's $2.1 million salary to the books would have cost the Celtics over $9 million.

But Walker can score in bunches, as he's shown over his six seasons in the NBA. He averaged 9.7 points off the bench for the Brooklyn Nets last season, and 11.7 points per game over the three seasons prior for the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs. Walker has shot 42 percent overall and 36 percent from downtown for his career.

In 11 game for Žalgiris, Walker has averaged 14.7 points off 40 percent shooting (and 37 percent from three-point range) to go with 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Other potential suitors for Lonnie Walker IV

If the Celtics want to add Walker, they are not alone in that pursuit. In addition to Boston, the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, and Denver Nuggets are also viewed as possible suitors for Walker, according to Stein.

The Celtics can obviously offer Walker a great shot at a championship, but those other teams will likely be able to offer him a bigger role this season.