Climbing 50 stairs a day could improve your heart health, researchers say

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Climbing 50 stairs a day could help improve your heart health.

Chinese researchers looked at nearly a half-million adults in the United Kingdom and found that climbing more than five flights of stairs a day was associated with a greater than 20% lower risk of heart disease, such as coronary artery disease and stroke.  

And those who climbed stairs regularly but then stopped experienced a rise in their heart disease risk. 

They say the act of walking up stairs against gravity recruits more muscles and expends more energy than some other forms of aerobic exercise, like brisk walking.

First published on October 10, 2023 / 8:23 AM

