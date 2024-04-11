Climate change could cause more people to die from stroke, study says

Climate change could cause more people to die from stroke, study shows

BOSTON - A new study published in the journal Neurology looking at health records for more than 200 countries and territories over three decades found that dramatic shifts in temperatures are affecting human health.

Specifically, temperatures that are too high or too low have been linked to death and disability due to stroke.

Researchers say low temperatures can cause blood vessels to constrict leading to higher blood pressure, a risk factor for stroke.

Higher temperatures can cause dehydration, affect cholesterol levels, and slow the flow of blood which can also lead to stroke.

They're calling for greater efforts to address the potential causes of climate change such as the burning of fossil fuels, deforestation, and industrial processes.

