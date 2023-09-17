Cleanup from Lee begins, "Not the worst storm"

PROVINCETOWN - Coastal communities in Massachusetts managed to avoid the promise of a post-tropical storm.

"It's not the worst storm I've seen," says Lobsterman Jeffrey Richardson, who despite the dud, knows better than to jinx a storm.

"If you don't do anything it'll be bad. If you spend half the day hauling traps, bringing traps in, prepping your boat it's going to be minimal," says Richardson.

Richardson packed up his Provincetown home, hoping for the best but expecting the worst.

"I've seen it cover this parking lot. We wouldn't be standing here right now," says Richardson.

Though Hurricane lee only side-swiped the state damage was still done including a close-call in Cohasset after a tree crushed a police car.

With Hurricane lee now in the past, it's time to clean up the mess it left behind.

"We're making restoration efforts particularly down there on Cape Cod," says Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon, who tells WBZ that work crews are stationed state-wide ready to repair what's broken.

"With any storm we're concerned about trees and tree limbs coming down onto the powerlines," says McKinnon

But with high winds crews may have to wait to get started.

"You may see them out there in your neighborhood getting ready to do the work. It might just be to a little bit too windy still for them to go up in the bucket trucks and make those physical repairs to the system," says Chris McKinnon

Eversource tells WBZ they're working on new technologies to better protect against outages including, stronger power poles and thicker wiring. The agency is also working on a backup battery system in Provincetown to help the outer Cape during storms.