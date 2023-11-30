Cleanup from Billerica tanker crash could take years, MassDEP says

Cleanup from Billerica tanker crash could take years, Mass DEP says

BILLERICA - It could take years to clean up the contamination from a tanker crash in Billerica earlier this month, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection said.

The tanker truck flipped over on Route 3 on November 15, spilling thousands of gallons of gasoline.

The crash spilled thousands of gallons of fuel on the road on Route 3 in Billerica. CBS Boston

The MassDEP said after surveying all the damage and based on the extent of the environmental impact, it could be years before it is cleaned up.

There is evidence of fuel in detention basins east and west of Route 3, and cleanup is necessary in sections of a brook that flows through the Billerica State Forest.

The MassDEP said there is also gasoline/diesel impacts in the soil of the center median of Route 3. To determine if groundwater in the area has been contaminated, monitoring wells will need to be installed.