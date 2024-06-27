Former Bruins head coach Claude Julien joins Blues as assistant coach

BOSTON -- Former Bruins head coach Claude Julien, who won a Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011, has a new job in the NHL. Julien is joining the St. Louis Blues coaching staff as an assistant coach, the team announced Thursday.

Julien spent a decade at the helm of the Bruins, leading the team to a 419-246-94 record in the regular season and 57-40 in the NHL playoffs. He won the Jack Adams Award after a 53-win season in 2008-09, and the Bruins won a Cup under Julien in 2011 as the team ripped off three Game 7 victories during the run, including a 4-0 win over the Cancucks in Vancouver to clinch their title.

Boston also made the Stanley Cup Final in 2013, but lost to the Chicago Blackhawks in six games.

The Bruins made the playoffs in Julien's first seven seasons on the bench, but failed to make the postseason in both the 2014-15 and 2015-16 campaigns. Julien was fired midway through the 2016-17 season with the Bruins sitting at 26-23-6 on the year.

Julien was hired by the Canadiens shortly after being let go by Boston, which was his second stint in Montreal. He went 129-113-35 with the Habs in that second go-around, but just 7-9 in the playoffs.

His new gig with the Blues is Julien's first coaching job since he was fired by the Montreal Canadiens 18 games into the 2021 season.

In addition to Boston and Montreal, Julien also served as head coach of the New Jersey Devils for one season in 2006-07. Overall, the 64-year-old owns a 667-445-10-152 record as an NHL head coach, and a 68-56 record in the playoffs.

Julien also won Olympic gold as an assistant coach for Team Canada in 2014 and 2016. He was the head coach of Team Canada in 2022 when the squad lost to Sweden in the quarterfinals.