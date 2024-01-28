New Hampshire teenager shot after confronting robbery suspect

CLAREMONT, N.H. – A New Hampshire teenager was shot early Sunday morning when police say he confronted a robbery suspect.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. on Front Street in Claremont.

Claremont police said the teenager was walking to his car to go to work when he saw a man inside another vehicle allegedly committing stealing items.

When the teenager tried to stop the suspect, the confrontation became physical.

Police said 24-year-old Jared Strickland fired a stolen gun several times, shooting the victim once in the left shoulder.

Jared Strickland was arrested after a shooting in Claremont, New Hampshire. Claremont Police

The teenager was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

After searching the neighborhood where the shooting happened, they found the gun that was allegedly used and a bag with several stolen items.

Police also reviewed surveillance footage to get a description of the alleged shooter and the direction he ran off.

Several hours later, police arrested Strickland. He is charged with first degree assault, robbery, criminal mischief, theft, falsifying physical evidence, and receiving stolen property.