Suspect indicted in 1986 murder of Claire Gravel, whose body was found off Route 128 in Beverly

BEVERLY -- A suspect has been indicted in the 1986 murder of Claire Gravel, a 20-year-old college student whose body was found in the woods in Beverly.

John Carey, 63, was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday and will be arraigned on first-degree murder in Salem Superior Court at a later time, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett announced.

He is currently serving a prison term in Concord for a 2008 conviction of assault and attempted murder.

At the time of her death, Gravel was a sophomore at Salem State College, which is now Salem State University. She was from North Andover.

On June 29, 1986, Gravel was at a pub in Salem with friends and was dropped off at her apartment at around 1:30 a.m. the next day.

Later that day, Gravel was discovered in the woods on the northbound side of Route 128 in Beverly. Police determined that she was strangled to death.

"Over the years, investigators have interviewed dozens of witnesses and persons of interest," Blodgett said at a press conference on Wednesday. "A new lead developed in 2012."

He added that evidence that was recovered from Gravel's clothing was "instrumental" in the case, but didn't specify what the evidence was.

Blodgett did state that more evidence will be revealed at the arraignment.

Police have not determined a motive yet.