Civil War-era cannonball detonated in Mansfield

MANSFIELD - A cannonball from the Civil War era had to be detonated in Mansfield Thursday night.

Family members cleaning the Charlene Drive home of their late father, an antique collector, discovered the relic and called police.

"Unfortunately, an x-ray of the munition revealed an unknown substance inside that necessitated a prompt controlled demolition," Mansfield police said.

It was safely detonated just after 10 p.m., and police apologized to their neighbors for the noise. Anyone who finds old ammunition is urged to call authorities and not attempt to bring it to a police station themselves.