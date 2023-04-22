City of Boston hosts youth summer job fair in Roxbury

ROXBURY — The City of Boston hosted a youth summer job fair at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury on Saturday afternoon, connecting teens to thousands of opportunities to make some money during their time off from school.

At the fair, job seekers were able to speak with over 100 potential employers about openings, receive help filling out applications, and even try their hand at winning a few prizes.

"I think our employers were pretty excited to connect with some of the brilliant young people here in the city of Boston," said Rashad Cope, deputy chief of the Worker Empowerment Cabinet. "Our young people were excited about the many different job opportunities and occupations that were available."

As a part of the city's SuccessLink program, 7,000 summer jobs will be available for Boston teens aged 14 to 18.

For more information about summer jobs and SuccessLink, visit their website.