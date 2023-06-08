Chronic insomnia could put people at higher risk of stroke

BOSTON - If you toss and turn at night, you may be at higher risk of stroke.

About 10% of adults have chronic insomnia. A new study published in the journal Neurology surveyed more than 30,000 Americans about their sleep patterns over nine years, including asking whether they had trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, waking up too early, and not feeling refreshed in the morning.

They found that compared to subjects without disordered sleep, those with symptoms of insomnia were at higher risk of stroke. The association was greatest in adults younger than 50 with more severe insomnia.