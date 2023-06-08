Watch CBS News
Chronic insomnia could put people at higher risk of stroke

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - If you toss and turn at night, you may be at higher risk of stroke.

About 10% of adults have chronic insomnia. A new study published in the journal Neurology surveyed more than 30,000 Americans about their sleep patterns over nine years, including asking whether they had trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, waking up too early, and not feeling refreshed in the morning.

They found that compared to subjects without disordered sleep, those with symptoms of insomnia were at higher risk of stroke.  The association was greatest in adults younger than 50 with more severe insomnia.

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

