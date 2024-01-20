Watch CBS News
Expert hiker dies in harsh weather conditions in New Hampshire's White Mountains

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

THORNTON, N.H. - Crews have recovered the body of a hiker who died after getting stranded in harsh weather conditions in New Hampshire's White Mountains.

Christopher Roma was found dead on Thursday. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Roma was hiking alone when he got caught in single-digit temperatures, strong winds and waist-deep snow. He was able to call 911 from his phone late Tuesday but rescuers had a difficult time reaching him because of the weather.

Roma was an expert hiker who ran his own long-distance trail guide business. New Hampshire Fish and Game said hikers are encouraged to bring traction devices and snowshoes with them when hiking in the winter. Additional hiking safety tips can be found here.

