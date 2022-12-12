Christopher Graziano of Wakefield accused of driving on I-95 with bomb in his car

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TV

WOBURN - A Wakefield man accused of driving on a highway with a bomb in his car is being ordered not to leave his home.

Christopher Graziano, 46, pleaded not guilty to several charges at his arraignment Monday afternoon in Woburn District Court. A judge ordered him to be held without bail until a GPS monitor can be installed at his home Tuesday.

Massachusetts State Police stopped him on Route 95 north in Woburn just after 3 a.m. Sunday for a marked lanes violation. Troopers then learned Graziano's license has been suspended for four years, so they made arrangements to have his 2006 Toyota Camry towed and Graziano was allowed to leave.

As they were getting ready to tow the car, police said they found a "cylindrical object" inside. Troopers brought it back to the Danvers Barracks and called a sergeant with the bomb squad.

According to State Police, he "determined that it was an explosive/incendiary device consisting of a capped vessel containing a road flare, fireworks, powder, match heads, a ball bearing and several .22 caliber bullets."

Around 4:30 p.m. troopers went to Graziano's home in Wakefield and took him into custody.

State Police initially charged him with possession of explosives and possession of ammunition without a Firearm Identification Card. The judge formally charged Graziano with possession of an incendiary device. He's also charged with driving after a suspension and a marked lanes violation.



The next time Graziano will appear before a judge is on January 13 for pre-trial, via Zoom.