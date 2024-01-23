Massachusetts native was one of 2 Navy SEALs who died in raid off east Africa

New airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen Navy SEALs lost at sea identified, new airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen 05:52

BOSTON - Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher Chambers, one of two Navy SEALs who died in a mission off the coast of east Africa, was a Massachusetts native.

Chambers and Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram went missing at sea on January 11 while trying to board a ship carrying Iranian weapons near the coast of Somalia, according to U.S. Central Command.

U.S. officials told the Associated Press Ingram was climbing up the ship when he got knocked off by high waves in the Arabian Sea. Chambers jumped in to try to save him. The officials told the AP both men drowned because they were both weighed down by their body armor, weapons and heavy equipment.

The military searched for them for 11 days before making their names public on Monday. President Biden said recovery efforts "are still continuing."

Chambers was 37 years old. He enlisted in the Navy in 2012 and graduated from SEAL training in 2014. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey confirmed Tuesday that Chambers was a native of Westfield.

Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers. U.S. Navy

"My deepest sympathies go out to the family, friends and shipmates of Special Operator Chris Chambers, who lost his life while selflessly trying to save his teammate off the coast of East Africa," Healey said in a statement. "In his heroic life and tragic passing, we recognize the ultimate example of the sacrifice that every servicemember and veteran has offered on behalf of our country. We are more determined than ever to honor that sacrifice in our actions as well as our words. I'm keeping the Westfield community and all who knew Chris in my thoughts as Massachusetts mourns another tragic loss, and my heart goes out to all of our heroes who serve and our military families."

A University of Massachusetts spokesperson told WBZ-TV Chambers was a member of the UMass Amherst swimming and diving team in 2005-06.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Chambers and honor his service to the nation. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and those he served alongside," the university said in a statement.

Ingram was 27 and from Texas. He enlisted in 2019 and graduated from SEAL training in 2021. Both men served with West Coast-based SEAL units.

The U.S. Navy sank the ship after it was deemed unsafe, Central Command said. The crew of 14 were detained.