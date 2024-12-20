Christmas shoppers brave snow to grab last-minute gifts

Boston's holiday shoppers refuse to let snow slow them down

Boston's holiday shoppers refuse to let snow slow them down

Boston's holiday shoppers refuse to let snow slow them down

BOSTON - Friday's snow didn't stop people from crossing things off their holiday to-do lists with less than five days until Christmas.

Boston's Snowport lives up to its name

"Just looking for some Secret Santa gifts. ... some small things for my parents," shopper Travis Hull said.

He was one of many shoppers who braved the elements at Boston's Snowport Holiday Market. Some shoppers welcomed the snow.

"It's almost like a dream come true coming to Boston snowing - and coming here," said Mariah Batalles.

"It makes it more festive," said another shopper. "We love the snow."

However, other shoppers were cold and soggy as they tried to shop for last-minute gifts.

"It's pretty cold, and we live up in New Hampshire in the White Mountains. We brought the snow down with us," said one New Hampshire who was shopping at Snowport.

Shoppers were determined to finish Christmas lists

At the Wrentham Outlets, travelers coming from I-95 onto I-495 found snow turning to freezing rain and back to snow, making visibility tough.

"It was kind of foggy, you couldn't really see when I was driving," said one driver from Hyde Park who was shopping at the outlets. "Snow sticking. I kind of hydroplaned a little bit, but I caught myself."

"I think it's beautiful," Niki Fusco, who braved the snow to get her Christmas shopping done, said. "It's fun to walk around in. It shouldn't shy people away."