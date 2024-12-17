Christmas in the City volunteers desperately seek donations, "I need a miracle"

BOSTON - A beloved nonprofit that gives toys to families in need is hoping for a Christmas miracle. Christmas in the City does not have enough donations this year.

"They are greeted by rows of volunteers clapping for them. They get off onto a red carpet with snow falling. It's simply magical," said Sparky Kennedy, smiling, recalling kids arriving to Christmas in the City.

For more than 35 years, that magic has been made possible by her family, and their passionate army of volunteers. Christmas in the City is committed to delivering comfort and joy to Boston-area families experiencing homelessness and poverty.

Toys run out amid high demand

"The demand is higher. I've never - I've been doing this for 10 years; They've existed way longer than that. I've never run out of toys," said volunteer Max Julien.

But now, if the North Pole has a panic button, Christmas in the City is pushing it.

"Santa's got to come. I need Santa. I need a miracle," Julien said.

The toys on their shelves at 34 Bromfield Street in Boston are spoken for. And a big stack of wishes - has yet to be granted.

"The earliest to sign up was November 8. You can't turn around and say somebody stole Christmas," Julien explained.

Gift cards requested

Christmas in the City has enough toys for kids younger than six. But they're hopeful for help in the form of gift cards, so older kids can choose exactly what they want.

"Amazon, Burlington Coat Factory, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Foot Locker. You know teenage stuff. That's what I need," Julien said.

A lot has changed in recent years: the pandemic and how crowds could safely celebrate; and the heartbreaking loss of the organization's founder, and father, to ALS. But Jake Kennedy's persistent spirit is still felt all around them in this mission.

"We definitely do. We think it's an amazing tribute to him. We definitely feel it in everything we get to do based on what he built," said Chip Kennedy with his mother Sparky.

How to donate

If you can't make it to their Bromfield Street location, the Seaport Hotel is happy to accept donations through this week. It's as easy as pulling up to the valet, handing over a toy or gift card, and giving joy to a family for Christmas.

For more information visit christmasinthecity.org.