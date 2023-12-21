Watch CBS News
Local News

Dorchester teenagers charged with attacking elderly Christmas carolers

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

DORCHESTER – Boston police are seeking charges against two teenagers who allegedly attacked a group of elderly Christmas carolers in Dorchester.

It happened Sunday on Johnston Road around 3 p.m.

Boston police said the elderly carolers were singing to support a friend in the neighborhood. While the singers were facing a home, two of them were punched multiple times in the back of the head.

Both victims were treated at the scene.

Witnesses provided a descriptions of the suspects. According to police, a 15-year-old and boy and 16-year-old boy later admitted to the attacks.

Police will seek criminal complaints against both in Dorchester District Court on a charge of assault and battery on a person 60 and over.

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on December 21, 2023 / 1:41 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.