Dorchester teenagers charged with attacking elderly Christmas carolers

DORCHESTER – Boston police are seeking charges against two teenagers who allegedly attacked a group of elderly Christmas carolers in Dorchester.

It happened Sunday on Johnston Road around 3 p.m.

Boston police said the elderly carolers were singing to support a friend in the neighborhood. While the singers were facing a home, two of them were punched multiple times in the back of the head.

Both victims were treated at the scene.

Witnesses provided a descriptions of the suspects. According to police, a 15-year-old and boy and 16-year-old boy later admitted to the attacks.

Police will seek criminal complaints against both in Dorchester District Court on a charge of assault and battery on a person 60 and over.