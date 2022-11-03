Christian Vazquez part of ultra-rare World Series no-hitter for Astros

BOSTON -- While nobody in Boston really enjoyed seeing Christian Vazquez get shipped away to Houston at the trade deadline, things have at least worked out fairly well for the catcher.

With the Astros in the World Series, Vazquez got the start behind the dish in Game 4, his first start since Game 3 of the ALCS and just his second start behind the plate this postseason. (Martin Maldonado has started the other nine postseason games for Houston.) Vazquez certainly got his money's worth in this one.

Starter Christian Javier was dominant, pitching six shutout innings with nine strikeouts and two walks. Javier did not allow a single hit, but he was taken out of the game by manager Dusty Baker after throwing 97 pitches in those six innings. With a 5-0 lead, the Astros were in strong position to even the series up at two games apiece.

But the Astros did even better, with relievers Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, and Ryan Pressly each pitching an inning, with nobody allowing a hit.

The combined no-hitter was just the second no-hitter in World Series history, and the first since Don Larsen's perfect game in 1956.

While the pitchers did the heavy lifting, Vazquez obviously played a significant role. Already a World Series champion from the 2018 season with Boston, Vazquez now joins a short list -- previously occupied only by Yogi Berra -- of catchers to be behind the plate for a no-hitter in a World Series.

"Special. You know, it's special," Vazquez told ESPN after the game. "We're gonna remember this game forever."

Vazquez credited Javier's fastball -- which creates the illusion of rising -- as being an otherworldly pitch that makes his job behind the plate a lot easier.

"I think the best fastball I've received, catching. You can call it any time you want, and you're gonna be effective," Vazquez told ESPN. "That's the way it is. Very special kid. ... I think the vertical, going up. So it's an electric fastball. It's going up."

The four pitchers along with Vazquez signed a ball that will be headed immediately to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, ensuring that no matter how this series ends, Vazquez is forever a part of baseball history.

As for another former Red Sox player involved in the game, Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber was naturally less celebratory of the moment following the game.

"Yeah, I really don't give a s---," Schwarber said. "Nope. Move on to tomorrow. It's cool. We'll be in the history books, I guess."

One way or another, a former Red Sox player will soon be a World Series champion. Vazquez, though, has already made some history.