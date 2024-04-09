Christian Gonzalez, DeMario Douglas changing jersey numbers with Patriots

BOSTON -- Christian Gonzalez and DeMario Douglas are no longer rookies in the NFL, so they're utilizing a bit more freedom with regard to their choice of jersey numbers for year two.

Gonzalez, the Patriots' top pick last year, will be going back to the number zero on his jersey, which he wore during his time at Oregon. And Douglas, a diamond-in-the-rough find in the sixth round out of Liberty, is switching to his college jersey number of three.

The Patriots announced those changes on social media, along with the rest of the new jersey numbers on the roster for 2024:

Offseason numbers update 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Dczx9Jt1uY — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 9, 2024

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett will be wearing No. 14. He wore No. 7 in his first year with the Patriots in 2016, but that number is occupied by JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The number zero was not worn on the Patriots last year, when it became an option for NFL players, but Gonzalez wore No. 6. The No. 3 was worn by Mack Wilson, so Douglas wore No. 81. Wilson left New England via free agency this offseason, thus freeing up the jersey number for Douglas.