Patriots' Christian Gonzalez, Brenden Schooler earn All-Pro honors for 2024

What can Patriots do with fourth overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft?

What can Patriots do with fourth overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft?

What can Patriots do with fourth overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft?

FOXBORO -- Two Patriots players received a special honor on Friday, as cornerback Christian Gonzalez and special teams ace Brenden Schooler were both named to the 2024 All-Pro team by the Associated Press.

Gonzalez was named a Second Team All-Pro, while Schooler took home First Team All Pro honors as the top special teams player in the NFL.

No offensive players on the Patriots received any All-Pro votes, but slot corner Marcus Jones and long-snapper Joe Cardona each received votes.

Christian Gonzalez's 2024 season for Patriots

Gonzalez followed up his injury-shortened rookie season with a stellar campaign for New England in 2024, locking down opponents on a weekly basis as the team's No. 1 cornerback. He went head-to-head with some of the NFL's best receivers -- from Ja'Marr Chase to Tyreek Hill to Marvin Harrison Jr. -- and mostly kept them off the scoresheet.

He had just two interceptions on the year, but that's because quarterbacks rarely targeted whoever Gonzalez was covering. The 22-year-old held opposing quarterbacks to a 54.8 percent completion rate (ranking 10th in the NFL) and a 70.5 passer rating (seventh) during his sophomore NFL season.

Gonzalez joins Kanas City's Trent McDuffie and Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers on the All-Pro second team, while Denver's Patrick Surtain II, Houston's Derek Stingley Jr., and Baltimore's Marlon Humphrey earned first team recognition at cornerback.

Brenden Schooler's 2024 season for Patriots

Fresh off earning his first Pro Bowl nod last week, Schooler is now on an All-Pro team for the first time of his three-year NFL career. He logged nine tackles, a blocked punt, and a forced fumble for New England in 2024, which earned him a 91.1 special teams grade on Pro Football Focus.

In addition to playing a key role on special teams, Schooler also played 50 snaps on defense and recorded two sacks for the Patriots.