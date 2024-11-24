Christian Gonzalez active for Patriots for Week 12 vs. Dolphins

Patriots-Dolphins: Can Drake Maye help solve New England's woes in Miami?

Patriots-Dolphins: Can Drake Maye help solve New England's woes in Miami?

Patriots-Dolphins: Can Drake Maye help solve New England's woes in Miami?

BOSTON -- Christian Gonzalez is good-to-go for the New England Patriots for Sunday's Week 12 tilt against the Miami Dolphins. The cornerback is active for Sunday's game in Miami after he was added to the injury report on Friday due to a hip injury.

We'll see how limited Gonzalez is for Sunday's AFC East clash, but he's at least going to give it a try against the Dolphins. New England's top corner looked a bit stiff as he went through a rigorous pre-game workout with Patriots coaches and trainers. He then went through his regular warmup routine, which was a good indication that he would give it a try come kickoff.

Gonzalez will likely find himself on the dangerous Tyreek Hill, whom he held to three receptions for 55 yards on six targets back in Week 5 when the Dolphins beat the Patriots, 15-10, at Gillette Stadium. But given the corner's injury, which popped up late in the week, defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington will have to have a backup plan ready to go.

Hill torched the Gonzalez-less Patriots in Miami last season, hauling in eight receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown. Jaylen Waddle also had a big game with seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in the 31-17 Miami victory.

Deatrich Wise among Patriots inactives for Week 12

While Gonzalez is active, the Patriots' defense will be without a key contributor in Deatrich Wise Jr. for the second straight weekend. Wise is out again with a foot injury. which will leave a big void along the New England defensive line. Nose tackle Jaquelin Roy (neck) was already ruled out by New England on Friday.

Here's the full list of New England's inactives for Week 12:

WR KJ Osborn

DL Deatrich Wise Jr.

DL Jaquelin Roy

QB Joe Milton III (emergency QB)

G Tyrese Robinson

DE Titus Leo

Patriots elevate two from practice squad

On Saturday, the Patriots elevated linebacker Keshawn Banks and tight end Jack Westover to the active roster from the practice squad. Banks played 18 special teams snaps last weekend against the Rams, while Westover is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday.

Tune in to Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins game on WBZ-TV -- the television home of the New England Patriots -- and stick around the game for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!