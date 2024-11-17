Barmore, Dugger both active for Patriots in Week 11 vs. Rams

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots will get a few reinforcements back on defense on Sunday, as Christian Barmore and Kyle Dugger are both active for the team's Week 11 tilt against the Los Angeles Rams. Linebacker Yannick Ngakoue is also set to make his Patriots debut at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Barmore was activated off the reserve/non-football injury list on Saturday after he missed the first 10 games after being diagnosed with blood clots in late July. He just returned to practice on Thursday, and Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said that Barmore had a chance to play this weekend when chatting with reporters on Friday. Mayo added that the defensive tackle would see only limited snaps if he does get into the game against the Rams.

But getting Barmore back in any capacity will be a nice boost to the defense, especially the pass rush. He led the Patriots with 8.5 sacks and 49 QB pressures in 2023, and signed a four-year extension to remain in New England over the offseason.

Ngakoue, who was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens, should be able to help in the pass rush department as well. He got a full week of practice with the Patriots and will make his debut for the team on Sunday.

The Patriots will also have captain Kyle Dugger back in the secondary, after he missed the last three games with a lingering ankle injury. He'll be back in his starting safety spot, with Dell Pettus or Jaylinn Hawkins starting next to him with Marte Mapu among New England's inactives for Week 11.

Patriots, Rams inactives for Week 11

While Barmore will be back in a limited capacity, the Patriots will be without both Deatrich Wise (foot) and Jaquelin Roy (neck). The defensive line will be relying heavily on tackles Davon Godchaux and Daniel Ekuale on Sunday.

Here's the full list of New England's inactive players for Week 11:

WR K.J. Osborn

S Marte Mapu

QB Joe Milton III

OLB Ochaun Mathis

G Tyrese Robinson

DE Deatrich Wise Jr.

DT Jaquelin Roy

And here's who won't be suiting up for the L.A. Rams at Gillette Stadium:

QB Stetson Bennett

CB Charles Woods

RB Cody Schrader

OL Dylan McMahon

OL Joe Noteboom

OL Rob Havenstein

DT Neville Gallimore

