Christian Arroyo, Connor Seabold placed on IL; Jeter Downs, Phillips Valdez recalled from Worcester

BOSTON -- The injury bug continues to hit the Boston Red Sox.

Boston's Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom announced Saturday that utility man Christian Arroyo has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain. Also, right-hander Connor Seabold, who started on Friday, has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm extensor strain.

The Sox have recalled infielder Jeter Downs and right-handed pitcher Phillips Valdez from Triple-A Worcester to take their roster spots.

#RedSox moves...



⚾️Connor Seabold on 15-Day Injured list with a right forearm extensor strain

⚾️Christian Arroyo on the 10-Day Injured List with a left groin strain

⚾️called up RHP Kaleb Ort, RHP Phillips Valdez, and INF Jeter Downs from @WooSox

⚾️RHP Michael Feliz DFA'd @wbz — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 9, 2022

With the addition of Seabold, the Red Sox now have 10 pitchers on the injured list. The rest of the list includes Nate Eovaldi, Garrett Whitlock, Rich Hill, Michael Wacha, Chris Sale, Tyler Danish, Josh Taylor, Matt Barnes, and James Paxton.

Both Seabold and Arroyo had a tough night at the ballpark on Friday against the Yankees at Fenway Park. Seabold allowed seven runs in 2.2 innings before being pulled due to injury.

Arroyo, meanwhile, was playing right field and lost a ball in the sky that led to a two-run triple for the Yankees' Joey Gallo.

Joey Gallo got a hit because Christian Arroyo lost the ball in the lights... Oof 🥴pic.twitter.com/kmDJjnel5S — Pickswise (@Pickswise) July 9, 2022

The Red Sox also designed right-hander Michael Feliz for assignment on Saturday.