Chris Sale tosses 3.2 innings in rehab start with WooSox, walks five and strikes out five

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WORCESTER -- Chris Sale flashed both his brilliant strikeout ability and some rust in what may be his final rehab start before rejoining the Red Sox.

Sale suited up for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday at Polar Park and tossed 3.2 innings against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, which is the New York Yankees Triple-A affiliate. In total, he allowed three hits and one earned run while walking five and striking out five. He tossed 72 pitches in total, and 42 were strikes.

Sale's fastball was in the 93-96 mph range and topped out at 97.

His final pitch was a bases-loaded walk.

Wednesday was the 33-year-old's fourth rehab start since he suffered a stress fracture in his right rib cage before spring training. Sale was slated to return from the injury in June, but a non-baseball medical issue pushed back his return.

Since being acquired by the Red Sox in a trade with the White Sox ahead of the 2017 season, Sale is 40-24 with a 3.09 ERA in 93 starts.

First published on July 6, 2022 / 8:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

