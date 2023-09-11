Chris Evans marries Alba Baptista in Cape Cod wedding

"Captain America" actor and Sudbury native Chris Evans married longtime girlfriend Alba Baptista in a private wedding on Cape Cod over the weekend, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The ceremony took place at the couple's home, according to the New York Post, and some of the celebrity names on the guest list included Evans' "Avengers" co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner. Newton native John Krasinki and Emily Blunt were spotted on Newbury Street dining with other wedding guests, People magazine reported.

The 42-year-old "Sexiest Man Alive" and 26-year-old "Warrior Nun" actress were confirmed to have been dating for over a year last November.

When Evans was named "Sexiest Man Alive," he told People that he was working on a better work-life balance. He told the magazine he was thinking about marriage and having a family, saving "That's absolutely something I want."

Baptista is a native of Portugal who also speaks Spanish, French and German.