Chocolate Expo brings delicious sweets to Wilmington, Massachusetts for third year

WILMINGTON - It's a chocolate lovers' dream for anyone in Massachusetts as The Chocolate Expo returns for a third year.

The expo will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this weekend at the Shriners Auditorium in Wilmington. There will be around 90 vendors serving chocolates, baked goods, cheese, craft beverages, and more.

"This place is going to be a madhouse. We are expecting about 10,000 people over the next two days, Saturday and Sunday, and you won't even be able to move," the expo's Larry Rosenberg told WBZ-TV Friday.

There's plenty of traditional chocolate to sample at the Expo, as well as new and creative flavors.

"This is ginger chocolate. It's from Terra Farm, it's organic, it's kosher, and it's really, really good," Rosenberg said.

If you're looking to try something even more creative, then there's chocolate-covered bacon in a variety of flavors.

Rosenberge's chocolate bacon comes in a variety of flavors from peanut butter to angry pigs. CBS Boston

"This is the Angry Pigs. It's a peppered bacon, with dark chocolate and pepper flakes on the outside," Rosenberg explains. "This is Pig Poop, it's the broken pieces. A random mix of milk and dark comes in my logo box, and it has a pig wipe. You got to clean up after the pig."

Rosenberg's chocolate is just one of many vendors available for purchase at the Chocolate Expo CBS Boston

It's set to be a weekend full of happy people eating sweet treats.

"People love chocolate. It's very relaxing, it's smooth, it's soothing and it's just like you are getting a hug," Rosenberg said.

To get tickets to the Chocolate Expo in Wilmington, click here.