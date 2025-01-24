Watch CBS News
Local News

Chocolate Expo brings delicious sweets to Wilmington, Massachusetts for third year

By Levan Reid

/ CBS Boston

Chocolate covered bacon, and more available at The Chocolate Expo in Massachusetts
Chocolate covered bacon, and more available at The Chocolate Expo in Massachusetts 01:58

WILMINGTON - It's a chocolate lovers' dream for anyone in Massachusetts as The Chocolate Expo returns for a third year.

Chocolate Expo in Wilmington

The expo will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this weekend at the Shriners Auditorium in Wilmington. There will be around 90 vendors serving chocolates, baked goods, cheese, craft beverages, and more.

"This place is going to be a madhouse. We are expecting about 10,000 people over the next two days, Saturday and Sunday, and you won't even be able to move," the expo's Larry Rosenberg told WBZ-TV Friday.

There's plenty of traditional chocolate to sample at the Expo, as well as new and creative flavors.

"This is ginger chocolate. It's from Terra Farm, it's organic, it's kosher, and it's really, really good," Rosenberg said.

If you're looking to try something even more creative, then there's chocolate-covered bacon in a variety of flavors.

videoframe-71093.jpg
Rosenberge's chocolate bacon comes in a variety of flavors from peanut butter to angry pigs. CBS Boston

"This is the Angry Pigs. It's a peppered bacon, with dark chocolate and pepper flakes on the outside," Rosenberg explains. "This is Pig Poop, it's the broken pieces. A random mix of milk and dark comes in my logo box, and it has a pig wipe. You got to clean up after the pig."

videoframe-73047.png
Rosenberg's chocolate is just one of many vendors available for purchase at the Chocolate Expo CBS Boston

It's set to be a weekend full of happy people eating sweet treats.

"People love chocolate. It's very relaxing, it's smooth, it's soothing and it's just like you are getting a hug," Rosenberg said.

To get tickets to the Chocolate Expo in Wilmington, click here.

Levan Reid
reid628.jpg

Levan Reid is a reporter for WBZ This Morning. He is also a veteran sports reporter for WBZ-TV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.