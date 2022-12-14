Chinese national studying in Boston charged with stalking democracy activist

National security concerns over TikTok grow National security concerns over TikTok grow as more states ban app on government devices 04:20

BOSTON - The FBI on Wednesday arrested a Chinese national who is a college student in Boston for allegedly stalking a democracy activist, authorities said.

Xiaolei Wu, a 25-year-old Berklee College of Music student, is charged with one count of stalking for "threatening" comments made toward a woman who was posting flyers advocating for democracy in China, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts said.

The flyers had slogans that included "Stand with Chinese People," "We Want Freedom" and "We Want Democracy." According to officials, Wu sent online messages intended for the poster.

The flyer posted on the Berklee campus supporting democracy in China FBI Boston

"Among other things, Wu allegedly said, 'Post more, I will chop your bastard hands off,'' the U.S. Attorney's office said. "He also allegedly told the victim that he had informed the public security agency in China about the victim's actions and that the public security agency in China would 'greet' the victim's family."

Wu also tried to find out where the flyer poster was living and posted her email address publicly in an effort to attract online abuse, prosecutors alleged.

"We allege that Mr. Wu's threatening and harassing behavior was not free speech. Rather, it was an attempt to silence and intimidate the activist's expressed views dissenting of the PRC," said U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. "We will not tolerate threats, harassment or any other repression attempts against those peacefully promoting their ideas, doing their jobs, or expressing their opinions. Freedom of speech is a constitutional right here in the United States and we will protect and defend it at all costs."

Joseph Bonavolonta, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston branch, said it's believed that Wu reported the flyer poster to law enforcement in China so that an investigation would be launched against the victim and her family.

"This alleged conduct is incredibly disturbing and goes completely against our country's democratic values," he said.

Wu faces up to five years in prison on the stalking charge. He was set to appear in federal court in Boston Wednesday afternoon.