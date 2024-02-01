Parents warned skin care products targeting kids on social media could actually be damaging

BOSTON - Kids all over TikTok and Instagram are sharing their skincare routines, and while many of these brightly packaged creams, lotions, and serums are harmless, dermatologists say most of these expensive products just aren't necessary.

"When you are a kid, everything in your skin is working perfectly," said Dr. Abigail Waldman, a dermatologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital. "It has a mechanism in place to exfoliate, to turn over, to do all the things it's supposed to do, and so you don't need any expensive fancy skincare."

Then there are the products that are designed specifically for older skin. They contain strong ingredients like retinol and glycolic acid, which can be damaging to young complexions.

"All of these things can be quite irritating, leading to rash and even hyperpigmentation if you're using them too often or getting sun afterwards, and these things are hard to solve," said Waldman.

So why are kids reaching for these products? Influencers as young as 9 years old are promoting products. And according to Emerson College Professor David Gerzof Richard, it can mean big money for the brands.

"With influencers, a consumer can go from not being aware of a product to suddenly being aware of a product to buying a product within minutes, and that is an amazing marketing channel for these brands," said Gerzof Richard.

The FTC has rules that require influencers to disclose if they are paid by a brand or receive a product for free.

Gerzof Richard said that doesn't always come through. "There is so much content and there is so much noise, it's near impossible to police all of it."

According to Waldman, for most tweens, a simple moisturizer and sunscreen is all that's needed. If they must try out one of those trendy brands, her advice is to stick with something that won't do any harm..

"Steer them towards a hyaluronic acid serum or even a peptide serum," she said. "They are useful to just add a little moisture."

Waldman said teens with acne are a different story. They should check with a dermatologist to find the right products for their skin.