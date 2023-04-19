Watch CBS News
More children are misusing drugs intended to treat ADHD, research says

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - While more American children are being diagnosed with ADHD and treated with prescription stimulants, more kids are using these drugs who aren't supposed to be using them.

Researchers from the University of Michigan looked at data on more than 200,000 U.S. students between 8th and 12th grade and found that as many as one in four students are misusing ADHD drugs. That is taking them without a doctor's approval or prescription, usually borrowing them from friends to enhance their academic performance.

But kids who take them without a clear medical reason are more likely to develop a substance use disorder, neuropsychological problems, and depression, and may be less likely to graduate from school.

