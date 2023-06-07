Watch CBS News
Should children go on a detox from their phone this summer?

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Now that school is almost out, should your child detox from their phone this summer?

A psychiatrist from Baylor College of Medicine suggests that parents focus less on how many hours their kids spend on their smartphones and other screens and more on their kids' behavior toward these devices.

For example, you should be concerned if your child is speaking less in the home, spending excessive amounts of time in their rooms, or getting anxious or upset about what they see online.  Also, kids will spend less time on their devices if they stay active so try to enroll them in summer activities that keep them moving and learning.

This could be particularly challenging for families with modest incomes, but there are plenty of online tools and educational games that families can download for free. And parents should show interest in their child's online activities because it not only gives you a window into what they're doing online but will help you monitor their behavior, mood, and educational progress.

