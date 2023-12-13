Panel recommends counseling for children with obesity starting at 6 years old

Panel recommends counseling for children with obesity starting at 6 years old

BOSTON - Nearly one in five children in the U.S. is obese, putting them at risk for a host of health-related problems, but experts say early intervention could help.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is a panel of experts that makes recommendations on effective ways to prevent disease and prolong life. Back in 2017, the group recommended that all children be screened for obesity starting at age 6.

Now in a draft statement, they said that 6-year-olds who are obese should receive at least 26 hours of intensive counseling to promote healthy eating and regular exercise, which in studies, has been shown to work. The group did not specifically recommend weight loss medications or surgery for young children.

More research is needed to understand the risks and benefits for kids under 12.