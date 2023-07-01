Mother accused of leaving child alone in hot car in Falmouth
FALMOUTH - Charges are pending against a mother accused of leaving her toddler alone in a hot car on the Cape.
It happened Friday afternoon in the T.J. Maxx parking lot on Teaticket Highway in Falmouth.
Police say the child was found alone inside the SUV with the engine off. At the time, it was sunny and 78 degrees outside.
Officers broke a window to get the child out and were able to find the mother a short time later.
The Department of Children and Families was notified.
Police are reminding people to never leave children or pets alone in hot cars because it can be deadly.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.