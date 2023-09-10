Watch CBS News
Child hit by police cruiser in Manchester N.H.

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

MANCHESTER N.H. - Police are investigating after an 11-year-old was hit by a police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon.

It happened on Maple Street around 4 p.m. 

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to Manchester police the child stepped into the road and was hit by the cruiser.

New Hampshire State Police will handle the investigation to avoid conflicts of interest.

First published on September 9, 2023 / 11:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

