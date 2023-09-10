Child hit by police cruiser in Manchester N.H.
MANCHESTER N.H. - Police are investigating after an 11-year-old was hit by a police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon.
It happened on Maple Street around 4 p.m.
The child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to Manchester police the child stepped into the road and was hit by the cruiser.
New Hampshire State Police will handle the investigation to avoid conflicts of interest.
