Who abandoned this chihuahua in Malden? Police seek owner

Search is on for owner of abandoned chihuahua found in Malden

Search is on for owner of abandoned chihuahua found in Malden

Search is on for owner of abandoned chihuahua found in Malden

MALDEN - A small dog is on the road to recovery after being abandoned near a local bike trail, and the search is on for the person responsible in this case of animal cruelty.

The 1-year-old chihuahua named Bailey was found on July 25 huddling in some bushes by a Good Samaritan along the East Coast Greenway bike trail, a popular recreation area in Malden.

The person who found Bailey carefully wrapped him in a blanket and brought him to Malden police. From there, he was brought to an animal hospital in Charlestown before being transferred to the Animal Rescue League's Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Bailey weighed under 3 pounds and suffered severe fur loss. Now he is on a refeeding plan to gain weight at a safe rate, with medicated baths for a skin condition.

"He's come out of his shell a lot since we've had him," ARL manager Danielle Genter said. "He's opening up more, he's moving around more. . . he's a really sweet dog."

It will take some time before Bailey is ready for adoption. In the meantime, anyone with information about the case is asked to call ARL Law Enforcement at (617) 426-9170 x110 or email cruelty@arlboston.org; or the Malden Police Department.