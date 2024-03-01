Mayday call helps firefighters escape as 2 homes burn in Chelsea

CHELSEA - Two triple-decker homes were severely damaged by a fire in Chelsea Friday that prompted a mayday call.

It started shortly after 11:30 a.m. at a home on Maverick Street before the flames spread to a second triple-decker next door. Chelsea's fire chief confirmed a mayday call was made at one point as firefighters were searching the second floor in one of the buildings.

Fire on Maverick Street in Chelsea on March 1, 2024. Paul Koolloian

"Conditions rapidly deteriorated and they were rescued by the ground ladder from the right hand side of the building," said Chelsea Fire Chief Leonard Albanese. "They all made it out safely, they all returned to work."

Firefighters confirmed no one was seriously hurt and everyone made it out safely. It's unclear how many people have been displaced.

"It was very bad, it was a lot of chaos, a lot of intense fire," said Nicole, who lives next door to where the fire broke out. "Everybody was scared, everybody was in shock, nobody knew what to do."

There's no word yet on how or where the fire started.