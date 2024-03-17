Watch CBS News
Chelsea man charged with possession of thousands of images and videos of child pornography

CHELSEA - A Chelsea man was arrested Sunday after police said they found thousands of photos and videos of child pornography on his phone.

Timothy Brown, 38, was charged with possession of child pornography and is being held on $100,000 bail.

Police said they started investigating Brown after they arrested his friend, 45-year-old Kenneth Higgins of Revere, for the third time on child pornography charges. Police said they found evidence that led them to obtain a search warrant for Brown's apartment.

Brown is set to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court next week.

