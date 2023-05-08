Angel Alvarez arrested for stabbing death of Margarita Morehead in Chelsea apartment

CHELSEA - A man has been arrested for the stabbing death of a woman in Chelsea.

Angel Alvarez, 65, will be arraigned Tuesday in Chelsea District Court for the murder of 59-year-old Margarita Morehead.

Morehead was found stabbed several times in her home at the Lafayette Place Apartments Monday morning. She was rushed to the hospital where she died.

Investigators searched the area around the apartment building for hours. Some neighbors found out about the stabbing when detectives knocked on their doors asking for surveillance video.

"I'm nervous, I was afraid when I first heard it. I'll probably be more afraid when I'm up there alone in my apartment but I'll keep in touch with my family so it will be OK," neighbor Pamela Rivera told WBZ.

"It's strange because this is a quiet street, this is usually very quiet," said Joanne Brosseau. "Everybody minds their own business but it's scary though."

There's no word yet on a motive. No other information is available at this point in the investigation.